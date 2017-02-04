Burnley and the FAI have come to the rescue of a Robbie Brady fan

Ever since Robbie Brady's heroics in Euro 2016, he has been garnering young fans continuously.

However, his recent transfer to Burnley has caused a bit of a problem for eight-year-old Andrew Whelan from Laois.

You see, Andrew got tickets last Christmas to go and see him play - at Norwich's game against Cardiff today.

But Robbie's now playing for Burnley at Watford around 150 miles away.

So our very own Peter McNamara tweeted Burnley and the FAI to see if they could help Andrew out.

Burnley have since revealed they are happy to help the Louth native.

The FAI have also confirmed that they have invited Andrew to meet his hero during Ireland's March games with Wales and Iceland.

Well done all round!

