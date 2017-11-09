Bundee Aki to make his Ireland debut in South Africa test
Bundee Aki will make his first start for Ireland against South Africa in Saturday's November international.
He is joined in the backline by Ulster winger Jacob Stockdale, with Munster's Andrew Conway to start on the other wing, as Keith Earls and Jack McGrath are not in the match day squad because of injury.
Here is the team in full:
Forwards
1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (C)
3 .Tadgh Furlong
4. Iain Henderson
5.. Devin Toner
6. Peter O'Mahony
7. Seán O'Brien
8. CJ Stander
Backs
15. Rob Kearney
14. Andrew Conway
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray
Replacements
16. Rob Herring
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. John Ryan
19. James Ryan
20. Rhys Ruddock
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Joey Carbery
23. Darren Sweetnam
