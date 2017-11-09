Bundee Aki to make his Ireland debut in South Africa test

Bundee Aki will make his first start for Ireland against South Africa in Saturday's November international.

He is joined in the backline by Ulster winger Jacob Stockdale, with Munster's Andrew Conway to start on the other wing, as Keith Earls and Jack McGrath are not in the match day squad because of injury.

Here is the team in full:

Forwards

1. Cian Healy

2. Rory Best (C)

3 .Tadgh Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5.. Devin Toner

6. Peter O'Mahony

7. Seán O'Brien

8. CJ Stander

Backs

15. Rob Kearney

14. Andrew Conway

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Conor Murray

Replacements

16. Rob Herring

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. John Ryan

19. James Ryan

20. Rhys Ruddock

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Joey Carbery

23. Darren Sweetnam