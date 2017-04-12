Bundee Aki remains tight-lipped over international prospects

Bundee Aki will become eligible to play for Ireland in six months, but the Connacht centre remains tight lipped over his international prospects.

The New Zealand born player signed a new deal with the western province last year, appearing to signal that his future would lie with Ireland, rather than the All Blacks or Samoa, who he is also eligible to represent.

He admitted last year that it'd be 'wrong for me to say I'm Irish', but left the door open to an Ireland call up by admitting he is desperate to play international rugby.

Bundee Aki on possibility of playing for Ireland. More on 3 News at 5.30 pic.twitter.com/1YjmJLmvG9 — Sinéad Kissane (@sineadkissane) April 12, 2017

Now, with the days counting down to his availability in next season's Autumn international, it's approaching decision time - but Aki insists he's not lost any sleepless nights over it.

“I do want to play at the highest level, which is international rugby, but I need to focus on Connacht. I can’t think ahead of myself.

"Ireland have quality players. Geez, they have a lot of good players there. I can’t parachute my way in there. I got to just put my head down and do what I want to do, perform week in week out, perform consistently. When the time arises it arises but for the moment my focus is just Connacht.”

“I haven’t really thought about how I am going to make that decision. I have been asked that question a few times and I know people think I have been thinking about it but I really haven’t.

"I’ve only just come back from injury. All I want to do is keep my performance up to a high standard. That’s all I can do.”