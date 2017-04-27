Bundee Aki hit with three-game ban after admitting misconduct charge

Connacht centre Bundee Aki has received a three-match ban for misconduct.

A misconduct complaint was made against him by the Guinness PRO12 disciplinary officer.

It followed what the PRO12 described as "behaviour to and remarks directed toward" match referee Ian Davies during and immediately after Connacht's league game against Leinster 12 days ago.

Aki admitted the misconduct charge when he faced a disciplinary panel via video link on Thursday.

He cannot play again until May 22, ruling him out of Connacht's PRO12 appointments with the Scarlets and Munster, plus a European Champions Cup qualification play-off fixture.

A statement released by the PRO12 read: "The complaint referred to Mr Aki's behaviour to and remarks directed toward referee Ian Davies during and immediately after the Round 20 fixture between Connacht Rugby and Leinster Rugby.

"Those actions were deemed to constitute misconduct under the tournament's disciplinary rules, in particular pursuant to the clauses set out in Section 3.

"Mr Aki admitted to the charge of misconduct, and the panel agreed upon a sanction of a three-match suspension."