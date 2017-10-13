Bryan Robson hopes Liverpool's defence will cost them points tomorrow

Bryan Robson hopes Manchester United will take advantage of Liverpool's lax defending and secure a victory to remember this weekend.

Tomorrow's Premier League battle between the country's two most decorated clubs promises to be a fascinating duel as Jose Mourinho's men look to continue their fine start to the campaign.

While United enter the weekend level with leaders Manchester City, Liverpool sit seventh thanks to their inability to consistently translate performances into points and their porous backline.

Only West Ham and rock-bottom Crystal Palace have conceded more Premier League goals than Jurgen Klopp's men - a record United great Robson hopes will worsen this weekend.

"We hope that all the United lads can sort of take advantage of Liverpool not defending so well this season so far," he said.

"It's cost them points and hopefully it'll cost them points tomorrow.

"You know, as a football player, you defend as a team and you attack as a team, so I think it's a collective responsibility for the Liverpool lads.

"It's not just sort of the defence conceding too many goals, as a team they are conceding a lot of goals and hopefully they concede a lot tomorrow."

United look well placed to strike having already plundered 21 league goals this season, while Romelu Lukaku can become the first player to score eight goals in his first eight Premier League games for the club.

The striker and fellow summer signing Nemanja Matic have hit the ground running, meaning the Red Devils look set to make their first genuine title challenge since Alex Ferguson's retirement.

The years inbetween have frustrated Robson but the former midfielder, speaking at Columbia Sportswear's 'United Against The Elements' campaign launch, believes the future is bright under Mourinho.

"I think since he has come to the football club, he has done a terrific job," he said. "You know, we were sliding, going backwards as a team.

"We weren't achieving things but since he has come in, his buys have been terrific, we won three trophies last year.

"The squad looks really strong again. He made a few great signings in the summer and they've really added to us, not just as a team but as a squad as well.

"We're looking all-round pretty strong, but these are the testing games.

"We go over the next few months, you've got the Citys, we've got Liverpool and Tottenham.

"And we've got teams like this and it's how well we do against them this year as to where we're going to end up at the end of the season."