Bryan Cooper taken to hospital for shoulder scan following Ascot fall

Bryan Cooper went to hospital for precautionary X-rays following a fall in the first race on the card at Ascot.

The leading Irish rider was partnering the Colin Tizzard-trained 5-4 favourite Sizing Tennessee in the Tindle Newspapers Beginners' Chase in the colours of the late Alan and Ann Potts when he was unseated at the second fence.

Cooper gave up his one remaining ride on Bally Longford, but was hopeful the injury was not serious.

He said: "It's just a bang. I'm going to get it X-rayed to see how it is.

"Hopefully it's nothing too serious."

Cooper is due to return to Ascot on Saturday to partner Sizing Granite in the Christy 1965 Chase.