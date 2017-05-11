Brondby fined after supporters throw dead rats at Copenhagen players

Danish club Brondby have been fined after their fans threw dead rats at opposition players during a match against FC Copenhagen.

The 10-time national champions have been hit with a 150,000 Danish Krone (€20,200) fine by their football federation after three dead rats were thrown on to the pitch during the match at Brondby Stadium on April 17. The sanction also took into account pyrotechnic offences.

A group of home supporters threw the rats at Copenhagen players Ludwig Augustinsson and Benjamin Verbic.

The two teams are the most successful sides in Danish football and are bitter rivals.

League leaders Copenhagen won the match 1-0, with Verbic scoring the goal.

The incident was mentioned in referee Michael Tykgaard's match report and the Danish Football Federation (DBU) said in a statement on Thursday that it was an "aggravating circumstance which seriously disrupted the football game".

Brondby have already handed two people 12-month stadium bans for throwing the rats.

The DBU has also fined Copenhagen 75,000 Danish Krone (€10,100) for the use of pyrotechnics during the match.