British Open latest: Ian Poulter early clubhouse leader

Update 2pm: Nine years after finishing second in the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, Ian Poulter made the ideal start in his bid to go one better at the same venue.

Poulter, who had to come through final qualifying to avoid missing a sixth major in succession, carded a three-under-par 67 in testing conditions to overtake Welshman Stuart Manley as the early clubhouse leader.

"It was amazing," Poulter said of his reception on the 18th as he completed his lowest ever opening round in a major at the 54th attempt. "Birkdale nine years ago felt pretty good on Sunday afternoon and it felt just as good today.

"I played really well. I would have taken that before going out. It was raining first thing, the wind was a constant 15 miles per hour and I hit all the shots I wanted to.

"I played careful on a few holes for obvious reasons and committed to a lot of shots. A couple of putts slipped by the edge but it adds up to a decent score so I’m pretty happy."

After playing just 13 tournaments last year due to a foot injury, Poulter had 10 events this season to earn enough FedEx Cup points or money to retain a full PGA Tour card.

He came up short in both categories after missing the cut in the Valero Texas Open in April, but American Brian Gay, who was also playing on a medical exemption after back problems, then alerted officials to a discrepancy in the points structure used for players competing in that category.

Poulter made the most of his reprieve by finishing second in the Players Championship at Sawgrass in his next start, but was unable to convert a share of the 54-hole lead in last week’s Scottish Open after a closing 74.

Heavy rain and wind had made life a misery for the early starters, with former champion Mark O’Meara hitting the opening tee shot at 6:35am straight out of bounds.

O’Meara went on to card a quadruple-bogey eight on his way to an 11-over-par 81, but was far from alone in finding the 448-yard par four a daunting prospect.

One player in each of the first three groups also went out of bounds and the first eight groups were a combined 23 over par for the opening hole before Sweden’s Alex Noren recorded the first birdie.

Playing alongside Poulter, Noren went on to card a 68 which matched the superb effort of Open debutant Manley, who holed a bunker shot for an eagle on the 17th and birdied the last from long range.

"It was very nerve-wracking on the first tee," said the 38-year-old. "I was shaking so I was pretty pleased to make contact.

"But after that I kind of settled my round a little bit, played quite nicely and obviously finished it off in a nice fashion."

With Yorkshireman Matthew Fitzpatrick just one shot behind after a 69 there was plenty for the home crowd to cheer on the opening day, although Americans Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka were leading the way on the course.

Two-time major winner Spieth had carded four birdies in his opening 14 holes, while US Open winner Koepka had reached the turn in 33 before carding a hat-trick of birdies from the 11th.