Britain’s female Olympic boxing champion says she’d beat Conor McGregor in boxing ring

Britain’s two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams doesn’t think much of Conor McGregor’s boxing chances.

The UFC fighter’s taking on Floyd Mayweather in a so-called "super-fight" in Las Vegas next month.

Nicola Adams turned professional after her amateur success and in an interview said she’s not sure about McGregor easily jumping from one sport to the other.

"It’s just a show for everybody really. A bit of entertainment. But I definitely see Mayweather winning by knockout."

When asked if she thought she could beat McGregor in boxing Adams went on: "Yeah definitely in boxing ring. I don’t know about on the Octagon but definitely in the boxing ring."