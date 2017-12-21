Bristol City prepared some amazing Twitter festivities for their win over Manchester United

Bristol City’s stunning 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-final is surely the sporting highlight of the moment.

There is just one thing that might be outclassing the Championship’s club’s heroics on the pitch, however – their genius on Twitter.

Here’s how they announced Korey Smith’s 93rd-minute winner.

The Championship club have been entertaining the footballing world with their staged goal announcements in 2017 and, it being Christmas, clearly they’ve been doing a bit of festive filming with their team.

Or maybe they knew man of the match Joe Bryan would score their first goal?

Bryan scored with a rasping strike to the top corner after a powerful run to take the lead before Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a free kick to cancel out the 24-year-old’s heroics.

(Simon Galloway/PA)

Then in added time, Smith blasted home his winner under United goalkeeper Sergio Romero from a chipped through ball.

It sent the fans wild, some retweeting City’s gif in the tens of thousands and others at Ashton Gate pouring onto the pitch to celebrate with their team.

(Simon Galloway/PA)

It seems many in the world of football were on Bristol’s side too.

Get in Bristol City 🤣🤣🤣 unluckyyyyyy — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) December 20, 2017

Bristol City 😅🔝👏🏻Love that — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) December 20, 2017

A remarkable evening of football.

In the other quarter-final Chelsea defeated Bournemouth 2-1, Alvaro Morata’s goal dashing the Cherries’ hopes at the death after Dan Gosling scored a 90th minute equaliser.

The fixtures means the teams left in the competition for the semi-final draw are Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Bristol City.