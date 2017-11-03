Bristol City are fuming over the decision to overturn this red card and ban their player instead

Bristol City’s Bailey Wright has been retrospectively banned for two games in a decision the club have described as “extremely disappointing”.

Wright was involved in a clash with Fulham’s Aboubakar Kamara during a 2-0 win against the Cottagers on Tuesday, in which Kamara was sent off for shoving the Australian defender.

However, since the game it has been decided that Wright has fallen foul of the FA’s new successful deception of a match official rule, brought in this year to punish simulation retrospectively – and Kamara’s red card has been rescinded as a result.

Many on social media were astonished by the decision – has Wright done anything wrong by falling over here?

It is genuinely baffling how a professional organisation can come to the conclusion bailey was in the wrong?! — Jon fan Lee (@jonlee6956) November 3, 2017

It's good to know that if someone pushes you over it's your fault.. — Beccy (@Bec00) November 3, 2017

Not everybody was in agreement with Bristol City however.

He hardly “charged” into him did he? — Becky (@georgiefulham) November 3, 2017

Why did he hold his face when he was clearly pushed in chest? Serves him right, hope they continue to make examples of these cheats — Nick Potts (@2dagmar26) November 3, 2017

“We were hugely surprised by the decision of The FA (to) overturn the red card shown to Fulham’s Aboubakar Kamara on Tuesday night,” read a statement from the club’s chief executive Mark Ashton.

“But for The FA to then compound that by suspending Bailey for two matches is extremely disappointing.”

The statement also added: “The force of the contact caused Bailey to lose balance and fall to the ground, landing awkwardly on his neck and back.

“In no way did Bailey exaggerate his reaction and neither did he approach or complain to the referee about Kamara, asking for the Fulham player to be dismissed.”

The statement also said that while the club nor Bailey has any right of appeal, the club will be consulting their legal team upon receiving the full written reasoning for the decision next week.