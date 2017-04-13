Brian O’Driscoll’s 2017 Lions selections

With speculation building about the upcoming Lions squad announcement Brian O’Driscoll has drawn his line in the sand and has picked the players he thinks are currently the leading candidates for the Test XV in New Zealand this summer.

When speaking to Thomas Pink about the Lions captaincy, Brian O’Driscoll recently said:

“I believe there have been a few players throwing their hat in the ring for Captaincy on the Lions tour. The frequently asked question is, ‘What do you want from a tour captain and a team captain?’, and I would say that ideally I want them to be one and the same.

"In a perfect world your Tour Captain is the first name down on your Test sheet. However if that's not the case you need a leader that would have the ability to accept the disappointment of not being selected while still performing his role and getting the best out of the squad.

“Sam Warburton has become the bookies favourite (and rightly so in my opinion) for the title after some impressive performances over the past couple of months. With some question marks over his future in the Wales team, he answered his critics in emphatic style with a big tournament, in his less favoured position of blindside flanker.”

