Brian Cody ratified as Kilkenny manager for a 20th year

This evening’s Kilkenny County Committee Meeting in Nowlan Park has ratified Brian Cody as Kilkenny Manager for the 2018 season.

In a statement Kilkenny GAA said Derek Lyng and James Mc Garry will also continue as selectors while Michael Dempsey will be retained as physical trainer.

The Kilkenny board’s decision will see Brian Cody take the helm in Kilkenny for a remarkable 20th year.

Brian Cody(Manager), Derek Lyng & James Mc Garry(Selectors) & Ml Dempsey(Physical Trainer) ratified for 2018 at Kilkenny Co Board Meeting. pic.twitter.com/Ub4QMQzOo0 — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) September 12, 2017

Cody still has a few year's to catch former Meath manager Sean Boylan who spent 23 years at the helm in The Royal county.