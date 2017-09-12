Brian Cody ratified as Kilkenny manager for a 20th year

Back to GAA Sport Home

This evening’s Kilkenny County Committee Meeting in Nowlan Park has ratified Brian Cody as Kilkenny Manager for the 2018 season.

In a statement Kilkenny GAA said Derek Lyng and James Mc Garry will also continue as selectors while Michael Dempsey will be retained as physical trainer.

The Kilkenny board’s decision will see Brian Cody take the helm in Kilkenny for a remarkable 20th year.

Cody still has a few year's to catch former Meath manager Sean Boylan who spent 23 years at the helm in The Royal county.
KEYWORDS: Kilkenny, GAA

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport