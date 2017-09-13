Brian Cody kept on as Cats boss, while Michael Ryan looks set to stay at Tipperary

Brian Cody will continue as the Kilkenny senior hurling manager for a 20th season.

The 11-time, All-Ireland winning boss and his backroom team were ratified for another season by the County Board last night.

Tipperary officials are also due to confirm shortly that Michael Ryan is staying on as the county’s senior hurling team manager.

There are strong indications from the Premier County that Ryan will commit to a third season at the helm.

In Ulster, Kieran McGeeney has been re-appointed as Armagh Senior Football manager for 2018.