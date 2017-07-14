Bray players put themselves on transfer list amid financial uncertainty

All Bray Wanderers' professional players have transfer-listed themselves after failing to receive the assurances they wanted over their future.

The move comes a fortnight after the Irish club revealed that main backer Gerry Mulvey would no longer be providing financial support.

Chairman Denis O'Connor announced last week that he had secured backing for the remainder of the season, but with their request to see details and an assurance that all contracts would be honoured having gone unanswered despite consultation with the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), the players made their move.

In a statement released through the Professional Footballers' Association of Ireland, the players said: "A meeting was arranged last night between the players, Bray Wanderers officials and the PFA Ireland.

"The players requested representation from the FAI at this meeting. The FAI did not respond to this request.

"At this meeting, we reiterated our basic request for details of any new investment and assurance that the investment will be secured. None was provided. We also asked the club to provide us with a date as to when any new investment in the club will be finalised. No date was provided.

"In those circumstances, and in view of the fact that the current transfer window closes on 31st July, we as players feel we must be afforded the opportunity to gain secure employment elsewhere, and it is with regret that all players are now placing themselves on the transfer list with immediate effect.

"For us as players, it is simply about job security and we have merely asked that any new investment is secured. We have provided the club and the FAI with ample opportunity to obtain this information, but as we are now entering a third week of uncertainty, we feel we must take this action."

Bray currently sit in third place in the SSE Airtricity League table behind Cork City and Dundalk.

Irish football's governing body the FAI insisted it will continue to work with the club and offered to help in the appointment of an independent intermediary in a bid to find a solution.

A statement from the association said: "While offering assistance throughout this process, the association made it clear that the club is required to provide the independent licensing committee with confirmation as to their current financial status.

"The association has continued to monitor the situation at the club and to engage in talks with club officials in the hope of a viable financial resolution being found as soon as possible.

"The association can facilitate the appointment of an independent intermediary to assist in talks between the club and the players and would urge both parties to engage in this process."

PA