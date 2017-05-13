Bradley Lowery, Mahrez's slip and all the other important Premier League stuff you may have missed

Back to Sport Home

It’s been another day of controversy and carnage in the Premier League – so let’s take you through some of the great bits you may have missed.

Scores

Manchester City 2-1 Leicester
Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
Middlesbrough 1-2 Southampton
Sunderland 0-2 Swansea

Fan of the day

Defoe with Lowery
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery has been invited to a few games this season with the Black Cats. Aged just five, Bradley is terminally ill with nauroblastoma – a cancer which often develops in the nervous system or the adrenal glands.

Lowery banner
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Bradley was met with rapturous applause and chants of “there’s only one Bradley Lowery” as he was carried onto the pitch by Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe.

Defoe and Bradley
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

The 34-year-old goalscorer has met the youngster a number of times this season as well as taken him to training and an England international game as his mascot.

Goal of the day

Naughton celebrates
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Kyle Naughton gets the nod for this one, but it was very much a team goal.

A driving run by Leon Britton brought the ball forward before he passed it on to Ki Sung-Yueng. The South Korean then fed in the 28-year-old right back to crack one into the top corner from a tight angle.

Naughton scores
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Excellent build up play and a blistering finish from a very unlikely goalscorer.

Naughton’s first Premier League goal was warmly congratulated by fans.

Surprise goalscorer of the day

Bamford celebrates
(Richard Sellers/PA)

Although Naughton is surely a contender, we’re giving this to Patrick Bamford.

The former Chelsea player, now 23, has been on somewhat of a goal drought for a striker – in fact his goal against Southampton was his first in the Premier League, and his first in any competition since 2015.

Naturally, fans a little surprised…

Slip of the day

Mahrez
(Martin Rickett/PA)

There will have been more than just Leicester City fans wanting Riyad Mahrez to bury his penalty at Manchester City’s Etihad.

With the chance to make it 2-2 and peg back Pep Guardiola’s team in the race for the top four, the Algerian’s right foot gave way from under him. Although he buried the ball top corner, a ricochet onto his standing foot meant he took two touches and the penalty was disallowed and a free kick given to City.

Not everyone was happy with the decision…

More from Gary Lineker in a second.

Tweet of the day

Here’s Gary again. Based on his previously held position on Britain’s exit from the EU, we think the Match Of The Day presenter maybe had his tongue in his cheek when he posted this one – which received more than 18,000 likes.

It’s only made better by the tweet which followed it though, when one Twitter user suggested he’d be quite happy when the Leicester fan is off our TV screens…

Very well said Gary.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Bradley Lowery, English football, Football, Premier League, Roundup, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport