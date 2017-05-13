Bradley Lowery, Mahrez's slip and all the other important Premier League stuff you may have missed

It’s been another day of controversy and carnage in the Premier League – so let’s take you through some of the great bits you may have missed.

Scores

Manchester City 2-1 Leicester

Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley

Middlesbrough 1-2 Southampton

Sunderland 0-2 Swansea

Fan of the day

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery has been invited to a few games this season with the Black Cats. Aged just five, Bradley is terminally ill with nauroblastoma – a cancer which often develops in the nervous system or the adrenal glands.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Bradley was met with rapturous applause and chants of “there’s only one Bradley Lowery” as he was carried onto the pitch by Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

The 34-year-old goalscorer has met the youngster a number of times this season as well as taken him to training and an England international game as his mascot.

Jermaine Defoe and Bradley Lowery's friendship makes me so happy ❤️ — ✨Lauren ✨ (@x_laurenmoore_x) May 13, 2017

Those Defoe and little Bradley Lowery pre game hugs puts everything into perspective what a man and what a brave little fella... — Bozza (@AdelaideYid) May 13, 2017

Goal of the day

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Kyle Naughton gets the nod for this one, but it was very much a team goal.

A driving run by Leon Britton brought the ball forward before he passed it on to Ki Sung-Yueng. The South Korean then fed in the 28-year-old right back to crack one into the top corner from a tight angle.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Excellent build up play and a blistering finish from a very unlikely goalscorer.

1 - Kyle Naughton has scored his first ever Premier League goal in what is his 141st appearance in the competition. Joyous. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 13, 2017

Naughton’s first Premier League goal was warmly congratulated by fans.

Haven't seen a stunner like that since Steve Austin. Get in Naughton you beauty — Lucy Mackennall (@luseax) May 13, 2017

Special 45 from @SwansOfficial - so good Kyle Naughton scores his 1st goal for six years! #Swans dominant, @HullCity must be worried. HT0-2 — Rob Phillips (@robphillipshere) May 13, 2017

Surprise goalscorer of the day

(Richard Sellers/PA)

Although Naughton is surely a contender, we’re giving this to Patrick Bamford.

GOAL Boro 1-2 Southampton (73 mins). Patrick Bamford heads in from Viktor Fischer's corner to pull one back for Boro #MIDSOU — Premier League (@premierleague) May 13, 2017

The former Chelsea player, now 23, has been on somewhat of a goal drought for a striker – in fact his goal against Southampton was his first in the Premier League, and his first in any competition since 2015.

760 - Patrick Bamford has scored his first competitive goal since netting for Middlesbrough v Wolves in April 2015 - 760 days ago. Overdue. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 13, 2017

Naturally, fans a little surprised…

Patrick Bamford has scored a Premier League goal. pic.twitter.com/PO6qwrvoeS — Jack Pierce (@Jackpierce88) May 13, 2017

Even twitter is hacked now, it's telling me Patrick Bamford has scored 😲 — Eagleskev (@eagleskev) May 13, 2017

Slip of the day

(Martin Rickett/PA)

There will have been more than just Leicester City fans wanting Riyad Mahrez to bury his penalty at Manchester City’s Etihad.

With the chance to make it 2-2 and peg back Pep Guardiola’s team in the race for the top four, the Algerian’s right foot gave way from under him. Although he buried the ball top corner, a ricochet onto his standing foot meant he took two touches and the penalty was disallowed and a free kick given to City.

Not everyone was happy with the decision…

Given the wording of the law the referee is correct to disallow Mahrez's penalty but clearly not what the law was written for. #pedant — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 13, 2017

More from Gary Lineker in a second.

Tweet of the day

As Eurovison is on tonight, MOTD has been bumped to BBC2. Brexit can't come soon enough. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 13, 2017

Here’s Gary again. Based on his previously held position on Britain’s exit from the EU, we think the Match Of The Day presenter maybe had his tongue in his cheek when he posted this one – which received more than 18,000 likes.

It’s only made better by the tweet which followed it though, when one Twitter user suggested he’d be quite happy when the Leicester fan is off our TV screens…

Sorry, still 3 years left. In the meantime, you could always unfollow me. https://t.co/yVJxRTaCP3 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 13, 2017

Very well said Gary.