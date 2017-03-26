Bradley Lowery leading out England at Wembley is everything that's good about football
There was scarcely a football fan unmoved as Bradley Lowery led England on to the pitch to face Lithuania alongside his “best friend” Jermain Defoe.
The five-year-old Sunderland fan, who has neuroblastoma, has struck up a friendship with the striker, with Defoe and other Black Cats stars visiting him in hospital when he was undergoing life-prolonging treatment.
And when he led the Three Lions out for their World Cup qualifier alongside a recalled Defoe, more than a few fans found they suddenly had something in their eye.
Love this. Great to have you with us, Bradley. 😀#threelions pic.twitter.com/egfN5aS28h— England (@England) March 26, 2017
The moment was even more special as England’s new captain Joe Hart stood aside to allow Bradley and Defoe to go on to the pitch first.
Tonight's captain Joe Hart lets @Bradleysfight and @IAmJermainDefoe lead @England out: pic.twitter.com/DdUPKUGxUE— ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 26, 2017
And it was a moment for football fans to cherish.
The Jermain Defoe / Bradley Lowery relationship is enough to warm the coldest of hearts. Absolutely fantastic.— Derek Potter (@Theonlyhorseguy) March 26, 2017
Young Bradley Lowery is leading the England team out today with his best mate Jermaine Defoe. Magical. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mVRXNcOG7O— The Away Fans (@theawayfans) March 26, 2017
How lovely seeing Bradley Lowery with his best friend Jermain Defoe walking out at Wembley for England.— Kay Murray (@KayLMurray) March 26, 2017
So touching @IAmJermainDefoe has Bradley Lowery as his mascot for his England return! What a guy!— Liam Franklin (@LiamFranklin) March 26, 2017
Bradley Lowery and Jermain Defoe's relationship is possibly one of the best things in football right now— glen (@GlenNotGlenn) March 26, 2017
Somewhat inevitably, it was Defoe who opened the scoring for England too.
Jermaine Defoe scores and Bradley Lowery lead the team out! #perfect 👌👌— Niall Heaton (@niall143) March 26, 2017
Just one problem – the noise was apparently a bit too much.
The event was all the more special as, when Bradley was first told he would be a mascot for the game, the idea that Defoe would have been in the team was pretty far fetched.
Before the game, Bradley’s mum Gemma, from Blackhall, County Durham, told Radio 5 Live: “To find out Jermain is going to be there as well just totally topped it off for him.”
She added: “At the very beginning it was just amazing. It was his dream come true, his hero, Jermain. Now he just calls him his best friend – it’s just normal for him.”
