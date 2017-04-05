Bradley Lowery given prestigious 41st slot in Aintree Grand National

Bradley Lowery, the little boy who is battling a rare form of cancer, will be recognised at Aintree on Saturday with an honorary 41st place in the Randox Health Grand National.

The five-year-old, who suffers from neuroblastoma, will be at Aintree along with his family as he is listed as the 41st competitor in the racecard for the world's most famous steeplechase, with his own set of silks in the red and white of his beloved football team, Sunderland FC.

Jockey Club Racecourses has created the honorary berth to support Bradley's campaign to raise awareness and funds to fight the rare form of cancer he was first diagnosed with aged 18 months, which he beat after two years and went into remission, before sadly the disease returned in July 2016.

In his racecard entry, his age is listed (five) and his date of birth of May 17 is given in place of the weight a horse carries is normally featured (17-5). His form figures will show five wins (11111) and he has been awarded a five-star rating

Also featured are parents Carl and Gemma, and both sets of grandparents, Howard and Marie, and Dave and Christine while his jockey is listed as his older brother, Kieran. England international footballer and close friend Jermaine Defoe will feature in the trainer slot.

Bradley's racecard write-up reads: "Never happier than when playing with friends Bradley loves Sunderland FC and his dogs Effie and Chase. Makes his Aintree debut. Donate to his fight against Neuroblastoma at bradleylowerysfight.org.uk."

Gemma Lowery, said: "We're thrilled to be coming to Aintree for the first time and really appreciate everything that everyone is doing for Bradley and us. He is very excited about the big day. It is fantastic so many people will get the chance to learn about Bradley's fight."

John Baker, who runs Aintree as north west regional director for JCR, added: "Bradley Lowery's story is one that has already touched the hearts of millions of people but we need to help him to raise greater awareness and fundraising for the fight against neuroblastoma. Where better to do that than through the people's race?

"If we can be part of the solution in even a small way that would make me very proud and I'm sure the British public will get behind Bradley's fight. He's a really inspirational little boy who deserves all the help we can give him."

Dr. Peter FitzGerald, founder and managing director of Randox, is delighted to support Bradley's cause.

He said: "We're delighted that Bradley Lowery and his mum and dad are going to join us on the final day of the festival. His fight to raise awareness of neuroblastoma and other cancers most commonly found in children has inspired hundreds of thousands of people.

"We're grateful to be able to share this fantastic day with Bradley and his parents and we hope it's one to remember.

"Please continue to show Bradley your support - a really special little man and such an incredible fighter."