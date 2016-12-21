Boxing fans vent their frustration over difficulties getting Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko tickets

Tickets for the biggest fight of Anthony Joshua’s professional career went on sale on Tuesday, but many people have been left unhappy.

Anyone who tried to purchase tickets through StubHub will be very aware of the problems, with reports of the site crashing when getting to checkout.

Boxing fans were not best pleased.

For a short time even after the problem was acknowledged and said to be fixed, fans still couldn’t book tickets for the Wembley Stadium fight.

A StubHub spokeswoman said: “Today, as expected, there was a high level of demand for the Joshua v Klitschko fight. The site experienced a period with technical issues which limited the ability for some buyers to process their orders. We apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment caused. For any fans that missed out, there will be another opportunity to purchase tickets through the second release on the 16th January.”

Anyone who gave up on StubHub, or avoided the site in the first place, didn’t have much better luck over on Wembley Tickets.

They sold out pretty fast (more go on sale on January 16).

But that didn’t make sense to a lot of people.

The same old problems were happening.

But for those lucky people who did get hold of a ticket, things are looking good.

Even if they might not be planning to actually watch the fight.

If you’re still desperate for a ticket, but don’t fancy the ridiculous prices people are re-selling them at, register with StubHub for the second official sale date on January 16.

Hopefully the site will be able to cope with the “unprecedented” demand next time.

Wembley has not provided comment at the time of publishing.
KEYWORDS: SBTV, Anthony Joshua, Boxing, StubHub, Wembley Tickets, Wladimir Klitschko

 

