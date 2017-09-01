Boxer Joe Ward becomes first Irish man to to reach two World finals

Ireland's Joe Ward is into the light-heavyweight final at the World Boxing Championships.

He beat Uzbekistan's Bektimer Melikuziev on a split decision in their semi-final in Germany.

Westmeath southpaw Ward is the first Irish man to reach two World finals.

The three-time European champion will face Julio César La Cruz in a repeat of the final from two years ago, which was won by the Cuban.
