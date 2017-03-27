Boxer dies of heatstroke trying to lose weight for fight

A Scottish boxer has died in Thailand of suspected heatstroke.

Jordan Coe, 20, was found dead in a heavy tracksuit and is understood to have been trying to reach a certain weight for a professional fight.

Coe, of Maddiston, Falkirk was a professional Muay Thai boxer and formerly trained at a gym in Glasgow.

It is with deep sadness and regret that today we pay tribute to nak muay, Jordan Coe.

A young man beyond his years… pic.twitter.com/IZ1psAB2tX — Temple Fitness JSY (@templefitjsy) March 26, 2017

Craig Floan, his coach at Glasgow Thai Boxing Academy was told about his death in a phone call on Sunday.

He said: "Jordan was found this morning, he died in Thailand and the embassy there think he died from heatstroke.

"He moved to Thailand to chase his dream of becoming a professional after being with me for three and half years.

"We've set up a fundraiser for him and I'm now trying to help raise enough money to bring him home."

Coe trained at Carnage Mhay Thai Gym in Grangemouth, but moved to Ubon Ratchanthani, Thailand to pursue his Muay Thai boxing dream.

He had been scheduled to fight a Cambodian boxer in the Muang district on Sunday night and was expected to return to Scotland in summer to fight at the Glasgow Thai Boxing Academy.

A British Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are providing assistance to the family of a British national following their death in Thailand.

"Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."