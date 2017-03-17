Borussia Dortmund v Monaco is the quintessential hipster Champions League quarter-final
The Champions League quarter-final draw was always going to produce quality ties, but the pairing of Borussia Dortmund and Monaco had keen students of the game in all of a fluster.
Furthermore, this will be the first time the two sides meet in a UEFA tournament.
Dortmund and Monaco meet in UEFA competition for the first time.— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 17, 2017
Both teams have had a right good go at scoring goals so far in this campaign as well – Dortmund broke the group stage record with 21, while Monaco scored six against Manchester City over two legs.
I wonder how short the odds for "Over 2.5 goals" in the Dortmund - Monaco match will be!— Constantinos Chappas (@cchappas) March 17, 2017
Dortmund 11-11 Monaco (AET) - Monaco advance on away goals— Tom Victor (@tomvictor) March 17, 2017
We have a feeling this one could be a clean sheet free zone.
Monaco vs BVB the definitive tie for football fans, free flowing, mad attacking football by both sides, two fantastic managers clashing.— Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) March 17, 2017
Both teams are also very popular, and with squads burgeoning with youth, there are bound to be a few experts about.
Experts on https://t.co/MphVkJjLlj telling you who to watch when Dortmund play Monaco pic.twitter.com/I7XsXU7kkv— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) March 17, 2017
Monaco vs Dortmund. Hipster Derby. That's debatably the game I'll look forward to the most.— Nnamdi Obinwanne (@obisingledigit) March 17, 2017
The hipster derby, eh? We’ll look forward to the Champions League theme being played on a ukulele while the teams wear ironic match-day t-shirts.
