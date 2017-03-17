Borussia Dortmund v Monaco is the quintessential hipster Champions League quarter-final

Back to Sport Home

The Champions League quarter-final draw was always going to produce quality ties, but the pairing of Borussia Dortmund and Monaco had keen students of the game in all of a fluster.

Furthermore, this will be the first time the two sides meet in a UEFA tournament.

Both teams have had a right good go at scoring goals so far in this campaign as well – Dortmund broke the group stage record with 21, while Monaco scored six against Manchester City over two legs.

We have a feeling this one could be a clean sheet free zone.

Both teams are also very popular, and with squads burgeoning with youth, there are bound to be a few experts about.

The hipster derby, eh? We’ll look forward to the Champions League theme being played on a ukulele while the teams wear ironic match-day t-shirts.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Borussia Dortmund, Champions League, Champions League draw, Football, Hipster, Monaco, quarter final

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport