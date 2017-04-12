Borussia Dortmund receive praise for #bedforawayfans after their game against Monaco was postponed

After Borussia Dortmund’s team bus was struck by three explosions on its way to Signal Iduna Park, their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Monaco was postponed until 17:45 BST the next day.

And while this comes as an inconvenience to away fans especially, Dortmund began using the hashtag #bedforawayfans to help stranded supporters find somewhere to stay for the night.

Dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN! If you need accommodation in Dortmund, please check #bedforawayfans. #bvbasm — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

As a result, people started posting both requests for places to stay, as well as letting others know if they had any space to offer.

Dear @AS_Monaco_ES fans. We have accomodation for for 5 people tonight to stay in Dortmund until tomorrow, just message me #bedforawayfans — Vespafoto (@vespafoto) April 11, 2017

And it didn’t take long before people started heaping praise on the German club for the social media initiative.

Social media proving its value, football fans proving people wrong...loving #bedforawayfans movement 👏👏 — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) April 11, 2017

#bedforawayfans is one of the best things I have seen in football must say @BVB is a great club with unique fans top class — Adam Virgo (@Adamvirgs19) April 11, 2017

@BVB @AS_Monaco_EN A big thanks to all your fans for helping our friends out there ! — AS Monaco Mercato (@ASM_Mercato) April 11, 2017

@BVB @AS_Monaco_EN The ultimate definition of such a "classy club", a credit to the game 👏🏻💯 .... — Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) April 11, 2017

Hopefully the result will be a full away end when the game gets under way.