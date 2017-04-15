Borussia Dortmund end troubling week with impressive win

Borussia Dortmund overcame a traumatic week to retain fourth place in the Bundesliga by toppling Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1.

Dortmund were the victims of an attack on their team bus before Tuesday's Champions League clash with Monaco, but they took just two minutes to open the scoring at Iduna Park through Marco Reus.

Marco Fabian scored a superb equaliser but Sokratis Papastathopoulos produced a spectacular strike before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sealed an emotional win.

Bayern Munich saw their lead at the summit reduced to eight points after being held to a goalless draw by 10-man Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena.

The champions, who are closing in on a fifth successive domestic title, dominated the match but were denied by some resolute home defending, especially towards the end of the first half when a goal seemed inevitable.

But they also had themselves to blame with Germany international Thomas Muller and Philipp Lahm squandering glorious chances after the interval.

Relegation-threatened Leverkusen were patchy and their hopes of upsetting the league leaders were dealt a blow when defender Tin Jedvaj was sent off in the 60th minute for receiving his second yellow card.

RB Leipzig tightened their grip on second place by crushing Freiburg 4-0 at the Red Bull Arena.

Naby Keita, reportedly a £26million transfer target for Liverpool, was shown an early yellow card but he helped Leipzig dominate a one-sided match.

Their control was reflected by first-half goals by Yussuf Poulsen and Timo Werner and then Keita added a third just six minutes after the interval before Diego Demme completed the rout.

Adam Szalai scored both goals as Hoffenheim built an early 2-0 lead against Borussia Monchengladbach - the prelude to an eight-goal thriller.

Jannik Vestergaard and Lars Stindl were on target to level the score, but Kerem Demirbay restored Hoffenheim's advantage in the 59th minute.

The thrills continued when Mark Uth make it 4-2 before Mahmoud Dahoud set up a grandstand finishing by pulling one back, only for Demirbay to seal a 5-3 win for Hoffenheim with a minute remaining.

Wolfsburg secured a potentially crucial 3-0 victory over fellow strugglers Ingolstadt.

A Markus Suttner own goal put Wolfsburg on course before Yunus Malli struck a second, Mario Gomez completing the scoring in the 81st minute.

Augsburg grabbed a lifeline in their battle against relegation by defeating Koln 2-1 at WWK Arena.

Martin Hinteregger and Paul Verhaegh netted inside the opening 25 minutes, before an own goal from Philipp Max gave Koln a glimmer of hope that failed to materialise into anything tangible.

The relegation fears of Mainz were also boosted after an own goal by John Anthony Brooks propelled them to a 1-0 victory over Hertha Berlin.