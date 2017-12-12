Boost for Leinster and Munster squads ahead of weekend

Leinster have added James Lowe to their squad for Saturday’s Champions Cup pool meeting with Exeter Chiefs.

The recently-arrived winger comes in, as Leinster have to factor without Rhys Ruddock who is facing a lengthy spell out with a hamstring injury.

Leinster Rugby can confirm that @jameslowenz has been registered in the #ChampionsCup squad ahead of Saturday's match against @ExeterChiefs. Rhys Ruddock has been deregistered. pic.twitter.com/i6ZCY1sEef — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 12, 2017

The injury news is more positive regarding Jonathan Sexton.

The out-half has been given the all-clear after fears he’d suffered a quad injury during Sunday’s win at Sandy Park.

Leinster scrum coach John Fogarty has been outlining what they know about Ruddock’s injury.

Meanwhile at Munster Keith Earls and Niall Scannell have both returned to training.

Earls suffered a hamstring injury in the build up to Ireland’s November Test against South Africa and was expected to be out for two months.

Check out the latest news from the Munster camp as our squad returned to training today ahead of #LEIvMUN at Welford Road on Sunday | https://t.co/IkiJljyRjO#LEIvMUN pic.twitter.com/fq62Y4eXI1 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) December 12, 2017

Scannell’s been out since October after undergoing thumb surgery.

Both could feaure against Leicester on Sunday.