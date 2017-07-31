Bohemians end Cork City's unbeaten run

Cork City 0, Bohemians 1

By Noel Spillane

Mid-table Bohemians ended Cork City’s remarkable 22-match unbeaten league record and their hopes of going unbeaten for the whole season with a narrow away win at Turner’s Cross tonight.

George Poynton netted from a 62nd minute spot kick after Conor McCarthy brought down Izzy Aknade and the Bohs’ winger scored shooting high into the net past Mark McNulty.

City made four changes from the team that came from behind to beat Galway United over the weekend with Jimmy Keohane, Greg Bolger, Achille Campion and Conor McCormack all restored to the starting 11 while Bohs’ made five changes from the team that beat Shamrock Rovers 2-1 at Tallaght to end a run of three straight defeats.

Cork were looking for their ninth consecutive league win are just 11 points away from winning the league pennant on a night when John Caulfield certainly went with his rotation policy.

Cork peppered the Bohs’ goal in the first half as Jimmy Keohane and Karl Sheppard twice tested Shane Supple while Mark McNulty in the home goal saved from Keith Ward,, Oscar Brennan and Ciaran O’Connor after a mistake by City rookie Conor McCarthy.

Bohs lost centre-half Warren O’Hora after just ten minutes when he was knocked out cold after a Keohane drive hit him in the face and he was replaced by Dan Byrne.

McNulty was at his best saving at the feet of Izzy Akinsde just before the break after some more sloppy defensive play by the home side.

Achille Campion headed wide on the restart and then forced man of the match Supple to a good save on the hour but the game tuned on the penalty decision.

Cork's Steven Beattie and Kaleem Strawbridge Simon of Bohemians Photo:INPHO/Bryan Keane

Cork City: (4-2-3-1) - McNulty; Beattie, McCarthy, Delaney (Williams ht), Griffin; Bolger (capt),, Buckley; Sheppard, Keohane (Sadlier 67), Dooley (Ellis 81); Campion.

Subs. McCormack, Morrissey, McLoughlin & Smith (not used)

Bohemians: (4-4-1-1) - Supple (capt); Casey (Hayes 69), Cornwall, O’Hora (Byrne 10), Morris; Poynton, Sule, Brennan, Ward; O’Connor; Akinade (Corcoran 67) .

Subs. Fitzgerald, Gannon, Corcoran, Morgan, Clarke & Hayes (not used)

Referee: Robert Rogers (Dublin)

Official attendance: 3,590