Bohemians defender Warren O'Horam joins Brighton

Bohemians defender Warren O'Hora has joined Premier League side Brighton for an undisclosed fee today.

Having captained the Bohemians U17 and U19 sides, the 18-year-old's rapid ascent saw him become a first-team regular after making his league debut against St Patrick's Athletic in June.

The Cabra man's final game in red and black saw him help Graham Lawlor's Bohs U19s to the SSE Airtricity U19 League title with a win against St Patrick's Athletic in November.

O'Hora, who joined Bohs from St Kevin's Boys, said: "It's been a really enjoyable few years at the club.

"I want to thank all the staff and fans for their support during my time at the club. I've loved my time at Dalymount.

"In particular I want to thank Keith Long for giving me my chance to play first-team football.

“Playing first-team football was very physical and much quicker than U19s football. I felt that I adapted well to it and learned a lot.

"I also owe a lot to Jimmy Mowlds who signed me for the U17s and to Graham with the U19s.

"Everyone at the club have been great for me."

But now O'Hora is looking forward to trying to make a name for himself on one of the greatest stages in world football.

He said: “We all want to make it as professional footballers in the Premier League, so it helps to be at a good training ground with excellent surroundings every day.

“I just can’t wait to get started, get into the U23s, get in the gym and work hard every day. Hopefully I can do well and play in the Premier League at some point.

“I’ve met a few of the lads already, there’s a few Irish boys here already and I’ve played with some of them at international level.

“The team are great and made me feel right at home straight away. Knowing people from home makes it a bit easier.”

Wishing O'Hora all the best with his move, Bohs manager Long said: "Warren's accomplished a lot in his few years with us.

"He has shown level of ability, maturity and mentality beyond his years and was a consistent performer for us in the second half of last season in a key position.

"He took the step-up to first-team football in his stride.

"Moving to a club in the Premier League at such a young age is obviously another huge step for him but I believe he has the ability to progress to that level.

"It's a testament to his own ability and hard work but also to the work Jimmy has done at U17 level and that Graham is doing with our U19s that the club is producing players of his calibre."

