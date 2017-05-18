Bob Marley's grandson just signed for the NFL's Washington Redskins

Back to Sport Home

Bob Marley is remembered famously for his music, but his legacy contains more than a hint of sport as well.

That’s thanks in part to his grandson Nico Marley, who has signed for the NFL’s Washington Redskins after trying out at the club’s annual rookie minicamp.

Blessed to officially be apart of the @redskins organization!

A post shared by Nico Marley (@nico2marley) on

Reporter Mike Jones wrote in the Washington Post that the 22-year-old has been working as a linebacker with the team, and also mentioned that Three Little Birds had been playing over the sound system during a warm-up.

Marley played for four years at Tulane University, making 319 tackles during his time there, but now moves into the big leagues as a professional.

Nico is not the first in the Marley family to excel in American football.

Nico’s father and son of Bob Marley, Rohan Marley, played football with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at the University of Miami, before spending a season in the Canadian Football League with the Ottawa Rough Riders.

Let’s hope Nico isn’t left Waiting In Vain for his debut.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, American football, Bob Marley, NFL, Nico Marley, Washington Redskins, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport