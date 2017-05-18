Bob Marley's grandson just signed for the NFL's Washington Redskins

Bob Marley is remembered famously for his music, but his legacy contains more than a hint of sport as well.

That’s thanks in part to his grandson Nico Marley, who has signed for the NFL’s Washington Redskins after trying out at the club’s annual rookie minicamp.

Blessed to officially be apart of the @redskins organization! A post shared by Nico Marley (@nico2marley) on May 16, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Reporter Mike Jones wrote in the Washington Post that the 22-year-old has been working as a linebacker with the team, and also mentioned that Three Little Birds had been playing over the sound system during a warm-up.

Marley played for four years at Tulane University, making 319 tackles during his time there, but now moves into the big leagues as a professional.

Nico is not the first in the Marley family to excel in American football.

Nico’s father and son of Bob Marley, Rohan Marley, played football with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at the University of Miami, before spending a season in the Canadian Football League with the Ottawa Rough Riders.

The #Redskins signed FA LB Nico Marley, the grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley. Tulane product is also ex-Miami LB Rohan Marley’s son. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 16, 2017

Let’s hope Nico isn’t left Waiting In Vain for his debut.