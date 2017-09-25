Bob Geldof and W.B. Yeats lend their voices to Ireland's 2023 RWC bid

They may have left the island but they've never really left Ireland behind.

Irish Rugby have released a video about the impact of the Irish around the world ahead of the formal launch of Ireland’s 2023 Rugby World Cup bid at Downing Street earlier today.

Bob Geldof reads William Butler Yeat’s poem ‘I Will Rise and Go Now’ which describes the poet’s longing to return to the shores of his homeland Ireland whilst living in exile in London.

His words captured the eternal link between the Irish in exile and our homeland.

For every Irishman and woman at home, there are 12 or more abroad, a total of 70 million Irish diaspora in their adopted countries who are ready to come together for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

70 million people ready to create a global stadium and spread the word about their home and its special moment in rugbys history.

Ireland’s Rugby World Cup bid is a partnership between North and South, between IRFU and GAA and between our communities, diaspora and government.