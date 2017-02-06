Blow to Irish Cheltenham hopes as Faugheen and Min ruled out

Champion Hurdle winner Faugheen won’t race at the Cheltenham Festival because of a stress fracture, it has emerged.

It means the nine-year-old will now have missed the Prestbury Park event two years running.

The Willie Mullins horse missed his defence of the Irish Champion Hurdle last month as well.

Mr Mullins also confirmed today that another Cheltenham favourite, Min, will miss the Arkle due to a knee injury.

