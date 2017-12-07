Blow for Cork hurlers as Stephen McDonnell opts out of squad

Back to Cork Sport Home

Cork hurling Captain Stephen McDonnell has opted out of the squad for 2018.

McDonnell helped the Leesiders to their first Munster title in three years this summer, but won’t be available for new manager John Meyler.

The Glen Rovers defender is taking time out from inter county hurling as revealed by Irish Examiner sport this morning.

Read the full story here
KEYWORDS: Cork GAA

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport