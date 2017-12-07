Blow for Cork hurlers as Stephen McDonnell opts out of squad
Cork hurling Captain Stephen McDonnell has opted out of the squad for 2018.
McDonnell helped the Leesiders to their first Munster title in three years this summer, but won’t be available for new manager John Meyler.
The Glen Rovers defender is taking time out from inter county hurling as revealed by Irish Examiner sport this morning.
