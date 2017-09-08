Blow for Cork camogie after All-Star O'Connor ruled out ahead of All-Ireland final

The Cork camogie team has been dealt a tough blow ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland final after Gemma O'Connor is forced to sit out due to injury, writes Ciara Phelan.

The seven time All-Ireland player picked up a knee injury during the second half of the All-Ireland semi-final clash against Galway.

She had previously sustained an ankle injury.

A statement from Cork camogie last night confirmed that the nine time All-Star would not be in a position to participate and that the news has been a blow to both players and management.

"Unfortunately, Gemma remains unavailable for Sunday's game as a result of injury sustained in the All Ireland Semi Final against Galway," read the post.

"While working with the medical team, to give her the best possible opportunity to play in her 13th final, advice provided is that she wont be in position to participate.

"To lose such a leader has been a blow to players and management, but they continue to prepare positively for Sunday's showpiece."