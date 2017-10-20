Bleyendaal out and Sexton likely to be recalled; Leinster and Munster to announce teams later today
Both Leinster and Munster are due to name their teams for the weekend’s Champions Cup action later today.
A neck injury could rule out half Tyler Bleyendaal out of Munster’s clash with Ronan O’Gara’s Racing 92 at Thomond Park.
Johnny Sexton is expected to be recalled to the Leinster team to play Glasgow in Scotland, having recovered from a dead leg.
