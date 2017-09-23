Blackrock progress to Cork club hurling semis

By Therese O'Callaghan

Blackrock defeated Newcestown by 1-13 to 1-11 in the Cork SHC quarter-final at a wind and rain-swept Páirc Uí Rinn this evening.

It wasn’t the prettiest of hurling with the conditions making life difficult for both teams, however, overall Blackrock were the more balanced.

Newcestown were chasing the game after Michael O’Halloran found the net on nine minutes, his goal catching Kieran Kelly out of position after he initially saved a Shane O’Keeffe shot.

The city team went on to lead 1-6 to 0-5 at the interval.

With Alan O’Callaghan (0-6) the focal point at centre-forward and John Cashman marshalling the defence, Blackrock maintained their dominance, 1-10 to 0-8 up to the three-quarter mark.

A goal from Jack Meade enabled Newcestown to reduce the gap to one, but Blackrock reasserted themselves despite a tight finish.