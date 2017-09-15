Billy Joe Saunders’ son launched a below-the-belt attack on his father’s opponent during weigh-in

The build-up to Billy Joe Saunders’ title defence against Willie Monroe Jr has been less explosive than other recent boxing bouts – but all that changed at the weigh-in.

Neither of the men actually involved in the fight provided the flashpoint – instead it was Saunders’ son Stevie, who joined the two fighters on stage.

Monroe Jr ruffled Stevie’s hair, something the child really seemed not to like…

Billy Joe Saunders' son takes centre stage at the weigh-ins aiming a shot at his dad's opponent, Willie Monroe Jr.



The 30-year-old was clearly a little shocked by Stevie’s low blow, while Saunders took to Twitter to defend his son’s actions.

My sons been taught when A stranger puts their hands on them they don't know punch and run away self defence @boxnationtv @frankwarren_tv👍🏻 — billyjoesaunders (@bjsaunders_) September 15, 2017

That perhaps explains why Saunders nonchalantly continued flexing his muscles as his son unleashed a swift combo on Monroe Jr that would’ve been better suited to MMA than his dad’s sport.

The incident took place ahead of Saunders defending his WBO middleweight title against Monroe Jr at the Copper Box arena on Saturday night – his first defence since December.

If all goes to plan the winner of this fight will fight the winner of Gennady Golovkin’s bout against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez – potentially as soon as December – in a clash that would unify the division.