Big names get home advantage in qualifier draw

The round 2A qualifier draw has handed home advantage to Mayo, Donegal and Meath, as they bid to get their seasons back on track, writes Stephen Barry.

Last year’s All-Ireland finalists Mayo will face Derry, who were beaten by Tyrone last month.

Donegal, also after a big defeat to Tyrone, will face qualifier specialists Longford, who surprised Louth on Saturday.

Meath will attempt to bounce back from losing to Kildare with the visit of Sligo.

The other tie sees Laois, with a win over Wicklow behind them, drawn to host last year’s quarter-finalists Clare.

The games will be played on the weekend of July 1/2.

The draw in full is:

Meath v Sligo

Laois v Clare

Mayo v Derry

Donegal v Longford