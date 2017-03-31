Big names back as Munster make five changes for Champions Cup quarter-final

Donnacha Ryan, CJ Stander, Conor Murray, Keith Earls and Simon Zebo have all returned to Munster starting XV for Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse.

All five last lined out for the province against Racing 92 at the end of January, before joining Ireland’s Six Nations camp.

The front row is unchanged as hooker Niall Scannell scrums down next to Dave Kilcoyne and John Ryan.

Ryan joins Billy Holland in the second row while Stander packs down at number eight. Captain Peter O’Mahony and Tommy O’Donnell continue on the flanks.

There were fears about Murray's recovery from injury but he is named alongside Tyler Bleyendaal at half back while winger Earls and Zebo at fullback complete the changes to the backline.

Munster Rugby v Toulouse at Thomond Park on Saturday April 1 - kick-off 5.45pm.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Donnacha Ryan, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony Capt., Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Dave O’Callaghan, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Francis Saili, Andrew Conway.