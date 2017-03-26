Big day of football and hurling action today

The group stage of the Allianz Hurling League reaches its conclusion today with five of the six teams in Division 1A still unsure of their fate.

Tipperary are the only side already guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals - as they make the trip to Munster rivals Cork.

A win for the Rebels would see them seal a spot in the last eight.

Dublin take on Kilkenny in Parnell Park, where a loss for either side would mean a place in the relegation playoff.

Cusack Park in Ennis plays host to another Munster derby between Clare and Waterford, with the winners assured of a last eight spot.

In Division 1B Wexford, who have already clinched promotion to 1A for 2018, play host to Laois.

Elsewhere Limerick take on Galway with the winners finishing second in the group, and Kerry take on Offaly.

All those games throw-in at 3pm.

In Division 2A, at 1pm, Kildare take on London, Antrim face Westmeath and Carlow meet Armagh.

In Division 2B it is Down versus Derry, Roscommon against Mayo and Meath versus Wicklow, with all those games throwing in at 3pm.

In Division 3A, also at 3pm, Louth meet Donegal and Monaghan face Tyrone.

And in Division 3B Fermanagh take on Leitrim and Sligo face Longford, with both games underway at 1pm.

There is also a full fixture list of games in the Allianz Football League.

First up at 2pm, Kerry need a win to keep their hopes of a final place alive when they take on Cavan.

At 3pm, Ulster rivals Donegal and Monaghan, who both sit on 7 points, face off in Ballyshannon.

And at the same time Tyrone take on Mayo.

Meanwhile, Dublin beat Roscommon by 2-29 to 0-14 at Croke Park last night to make it 35 games unbeaten across the league and Championship.

In Division 2, the action gets underway at 1pm when bottom side Derry play host to Cork.

At 3pm Meath face Fermanagh and Down take on Galway.

And then at 3.15pm, leaders Kildare face Clare.

There are two games in Division 3, with Tipperary facing Louth and Sligo taking on Offaly.

Both games throw-in at 3pm.

Last night, Armagh beat Antrim by 1-12 to 0-13 at the Athletic Grounds and it finished Laois 1-13 Longford 0-13 at O’Moore Park.

In Division 4, at 1pm, Leitrim face London and Wexford take on Wesmeath, and at 3pm Wicklow meet Carlow.

Limerick beat Waterford by 0-14 to 0-8 at Fraher Field last night.