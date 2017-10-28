Big beats and short shorts: What is the Seattle Seahawks’ Techno Thursday all about?

Once word of the Seattle Seahawks’ Techno Thursday gets out, surely it’s only a matter of time before sports teams all over the world try it out.

The American Football team tweeted a superb clip of their new training theme – where loud music is played while the players train in short shorts – ahead of a game against the Houston Texans this weekend.

For your viewing pleasure, here it is. Warning: prepare to party.

Ah the fun you can have with a techno rhythm, short shorts and a big box.

The craze has most of the players participating, and by the sound of it, it’s all down to two guys: tight end Luke Willson, and rookie offensive lineman Jordan Roos.

Sooo..What exactly is Techno Thursday? 🤔



After watching, feel free to jump on the bandwagon. #ItsAMovement pic.twitter.com/dT0bZKn6qZ — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 27, 2017

Willson said: “This guy walked in as a rookie, a living legend. His name is Jordan Roos, but for like the first two weeks I just called him Creature Man.

“He had this gnarly beard, and every day he’d like come in with a tank (top) on that he was just exploding out of, and short shorts, and I was like, ‘I want to be more like that guy, he’s an inspiration’.”

However, while Techno Thursday is clearly genius, the Seattle Seahawks cheerleaders have apparently been doing something similar for a while.

#TechnoThursday? We've done that at VMAC for years! @LWillson_82 thanks for getting the @Seahawks to join the movement! pic.twitter.com/GukDXEAKQC — The Sea Gals (@TheSeaGals) October 27, 2017

The Seahawks are currently 2nd in the NFC West with four wins and two defeats – could Techno Thursday take them all the way to the Super Bowl?