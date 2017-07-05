Besiktas sign former Real Madrid defender Pepe

Besiktas have confirmed the signing of former Real Madrid defender Pepe.

The 34-year-old Portugal international was a free agent after his contract at Real expired.

After announcing on Tuesday that Pepe had arrived in Istanbul for transfer negotiations, the Turkish Super Lig club confirmed the deal was completed the following day.

A statement on the club's website read: "Pepe has joined the Black Eagles on a two-year deal. He will be paid a total of €9.5million in the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 season plus €4,000 per game he plays."

Pepe added in a quote on Besiktas' Twitter feed: "I had a number of offers from England, France and Italy, but I chose #Besiktas!"

Pepe joined Real Madrid in 2007, going on to win the Champions League three times as well as three LaLiga titles and the Copa del Rey twice.