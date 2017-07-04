Bernard Tomic facing fine after controversial admission at Wimbledon

Australian firebrand Bernard Tomic risks being stripped of a chunk of his Wimbledon earnings after taking an injury time-out for strategic reasons during a feeble first-round defeat.

After losing 6-4 6-3 6-4 to German Mischa Zverev, former teenage prodigy Tomic said he became "bored" early in the contest, and hinted his career was now only motivated by money.

He rejected suggestions he should give back the £35,000 he collects as a first-round loser, but might have talked his way into trouble.

Tomic called for the trainer when trailing by a set and a break, but at a later press conference appeared to admit there was nothing physically wrong with him.

"I just thought I'd try to break a bit of momentum, to use that as my strategy, because I was just playing very bad and feeling bad out there," he said.

"I tried to use something different maybe, you know, slow him down a bit on the serve. He was playing quick and we were all playing quick and he was serving well."

It is understood the referee's office is likely to examine Tomic's comments, and that he could be fined over his admission.

The 24-year-old added: "I wasn't mentally and physically there with my mental state to perform.

"I don't know why but I felt a little bit bored out there, to be completely honest with you."

The match came just five days after Tomic beat Zverev in straight sets at the Aegon International in Eastbourne.

Former top-20 player Tomic, who currently sits 59th in the rankings, offered a perplexing response to the question of whether he would hand back his Wimbledon pay cheque - asking whether Roger Federer would hand back his entire career prize-money.

"We all work for money. At 34, maybe I can donate to charity. If you ask Roger if he'll do it, I'll do it," Tomic said.

He added: "I believe you have to respect the sport. But I think I don't respect it enough. I just believe playing many years on tour now has sort of taken a toll."

Tomic is no stranger to controversy, having had run-ins with authorities both in and away from tennis. Two years ago at Wimbledon he launched an outspoken attack against Tennis Australia, accusing the national body of showing him a lack of support, that saw him dropped from his country's Davis Cup squad.

Delving into the factors behind his dismal performance against Zverev, which was berated by many Australian tennis fans on social media, Tomic said he simply felt no different emotions when winning or losing.

But he vowed to play on, knowing he can retire rich in a decade.

"I have won titles in my career, I have made finals, a bunch of them," said the former junior Australian Open and US Open winner.

"So I feel holding a trophy or doing well, it doesn't satisfy me anymore. It's not there. I couldn't care less if I make a fourth-round US Open or I lose first round.

"To me, everything is the same. I'm going to play another 10 years and I know after my career I won't have to work again."