Bernard Jackman appointed as Dragons head coach

Former Ireland hooker Bernard Jackman has been appointed head coach of the Dragons.

Jackman, who won nine caps from 2005 to 2008, held the same role at French club Grenoble until March and has also coached at Newbridge and Clontarf.

He takes over from Kingsley Jones.

"It is a huge honour for me to be joining the Dragons at such an exciting time in their history," said Jackman.

"We are obviously at the beginning of a major period of transition off the pitch, but on it we will need to quickly get down to work and reward the faith and obvious passion of our supporters throughout the region."

Dragons finished second-bottom of the Pro 12 table last season, having won just four times.