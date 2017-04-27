Bernard Dunne confirmed as High Performance Director for Irish Boxing

Bernard Dunne’s appointment as High Performance Director ofthe Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) has been confirmed by the association.

The announcement was made at an event held at the Sport Ireland Institute at the Sport Ireland National Sports Campus in Abbottstown.

The IABA also announced that their High Performance Unit would move to the Sport Ireland National Sports Campus on a permanent basis following the completion of an agreement with the Sport Ireland Institute.

The Clondalkin native, a 13-time national boxing title holder as well as a former WBA and European Super Bantamweight champion, joins the IABA from a role with Dublin GAA.

“I believe there is huge talent within Irish boxing and I am looking forward to working with the boxers, the coaches, the clubs and the wider boxing community,” Dunne said.

“My vision is to take the very best in the current system and match it with the very latest in high performance training so that our men and women can perform and win at European, World and Olympic level.

Dunne will take up the role with immediate effect and will work alongside the High Performance Coaching Team lead by Head Coach, Zaur Anita.

Speaking about Dunne’s appointment, IABA CEO Fergal Carruth said: “The Rio Olympic Games were both difficult and disappointing for boxing but we are delighted that with this appointment together with the announcement of the move to the Sport Ireland Institute of our High Performance Unit that we have addressed three of the key recommendations detailed in the review conducted after the Rio Games.

“We are confident that Bernard and the rest of the High Performance Team are now well placed to maximise the conveyor belt of talent that exists in Irish boxing.”