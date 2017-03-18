Benik Afobe's goal, planes over The Hawthorns and all the other important Premier League action you may have missed

It was another exciting day in the Premier League on Saturday, so let’s take you through some of the highlights.

Results

Goal of the day

Benik Afobe looks delighted after grabbing Bournemouth's second goal of the night.



His first effort was given as an Alfie Mawson own goal. pic.twitter.com/O1S51UicCS — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 18, 2017

Benik Afobe has been short of goals this season but he is now enjoying a rare run in the Cherries side – and he secured another vital three points for Bournemouth with his second-half goal.

Having been denied the opener as his deflected strike was instead awarded as an Alfie Mawson own goal, Afobe kept plugging away and got his reward as he latched on to Josh King’s pass to finish well and wrap up the win for Eddie Howe’s men.

Moment of the day

An important 3 points to end a great week. #LCFC pic.twitter.com/MS8dRaMElz — Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) March 18, 2017

West Ham looked certain to snatch a point in stoppage time when the ball fell to Andy Carroll 10 yards out, but Kasper Schmeichel made a stunning point-blank save to secure Leicester’s victory.

Unexpected moment of the day

Thoughts Arsenal fans?



A plane has just flown over The Hawthorns with the following banner...#WBAARS on https://t.co/NI1sjtGRxI pic.twitter.com/V1nirFzbQS — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) March 18, 2017

You only had to look up to the sky over The Hawthorns to realise just how divided Arsenal fans are over Arsene Wenger’s future as their manager.

As the game started against the Baggies, an aeroplane towing a banner which read: “No Contract #Wenger Out,” flew above the ground.

Then came a plane with an opposing banner that read: “In Arsene We Trust #RespectAW.”

Star player of the day

Lukaku scores and becomes the first player to notch 20 league goals for Everton for 31 years. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 18, 2017

Lukaku makes it 21 and he's on his way to be the first Everton player to score 30 league goals for 31 years. 😉 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 18, 2017

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku ended the week how he started it – in the headlines, with two goals in the 4-0 win over 10-man Hull.

His double, both in added time, may not have been the decisive factor in putting the Toffees level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal, but it at least showed his professionalism cannot be called into question.

Lukaku registered his 20th and 21st league goals of the season, the first time an Everton player has reached 20 since Gary Lineker in 1985-1986. Although, judging by Lineker’s tweets, he certainly didn’t mind.

Tweet of the day

I love Arsenal but I don't love this — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) March 18, 2017

Comedian Matt Lucas failed to find anything witty to say about Arsenal’s dismal performance.

View from the bench

(John Walton/PA)

Sam Allardyce has led Palace to three straight wins just in time given that their next four opponents are Chelsea, Southampton, Arsenal and Leicester.

Those nine points have given Palace some breathing space above the bottom three, and crucially some momentum.

It is vital he ensures they do not forget the progress they have been making if results are less positive in the coming weeks, because they could soon again look in far greater danger.

Stats of the day

MILESTONE: Robert Huth has scored Leicester’s 500th Premier League goal.



History maker. pic.twitter.com/3I2IR3VvmZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 18, 2017

Robert Huth’s goal was Leicester’s 500th in the Premier League, making them the 18th team to clock up the milestone.

Meanwhile, Alexis Sanchez has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other player this season – scoring 18 and assisting nine.

Moan of the day

(John Walton/PA)

The threat of Watford being relegated is minimal and a top 10 finish is not beyond their reach, so quite why they played with so little desire against a team who have struggled so much at home this season remains a mystery.

Crystal Palace beat Watford 1-0 without having a shot on target in the whole game — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) March 18, 2017

This was an uneventful game, but that suited Palace. Watford did little to deserve more than the defeat they received.