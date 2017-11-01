Benfica’s 18-year-old goalie Mile Svilar is way overdue a slice of luck

Benfica’s 18-year-old goalkeeper Mile Svilar endured a torrid Champions League debut last time out against Manchester United, so a nice quiet game was in order for the return fixture.

Having carried the ball into the net for United’s winner earlier in October, Svilar made the perfect start this time, saving a penalty from Anthony Martial in the first half.

Mile Svilar, 18, carries one over his own goalline 2 weeks ago then saves a penalty at Old Trafford tonight. There's always another game ... — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) October 31, 2017

The youngest goalie to save a penalty in a Champions League game – fair play.

18y 65d - Mile Svilar is the youngest goalkeeper to save a penalty in a Champions League match (18y 65d old). Wall. pic.twitter.com/LyHgtBWgp0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 31, 2017

The youngest keeper to play in the @ChampionsLeague who had a shocker against @ManUtd a couple of weeks ago just saved a Martial penalty. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 31, 2017

But on the stroke of half-time, Svilar fell foul of a horribly unfortunate rebound, when Nemanja Matic’s strike came off the base of the post, hitting the goalie and rolling into the net.

There was quite simply nothing the 18-year-old could do about it.

Honestly, what can you do about that? How unlucky can a young kid get? — David Preece (@davidpreece12) October 31, 2017

Poor Svilar. Stinking luck. — Narrow The Angle (@NarrowTheAngle) October 31, 2017

Poor old Mile Svilar again. Such a good young keeper, such wretched luck as Matic strike hits post and rebounds in off him. 1-0 #mufc — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) October 31, 2017

On Halloween of all nights, to concede a goal like that.

(@OptaJoe/Twitter screen grab)

United handed six points on a Svilar pttaler... — James Maw (@JamesMawFFT) October 31, 2017

Svilar’s quality is, however, clear for all to see – after all, it took a fortunate rebound and another penalty for United to win 2-0.

Judged that 1v1 with Lukaku well though. Held on until he took a touch and engaged him. Great save. — David Preece (@davidpreece12) October 31, 2017

Perhaps next season some luck might start coming his way.