Benetton Treviso leapfrog Zebre with valuable win

Benetton Treviso climbed off the foot of the Guinness PRO12 table by defeating Edinburgh 21-6 at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo.

The Italian outfit move above Zebre with tries from number eight Robert Barbieri and wing Angelo Esposito either side of the interval propelling them to only their fourth league win of the season.

Barbieri struck five minutes before half-time when he powered over from a scrum, ensuring his team were rewarded for their dominant set-piece, and as the final quarter arrived Esposito crossed to leave Edinburgh with too much to do.

Ian McKinley contributed three penalties, while all the visitors could muster in response were six points from the boot of Jason Tovey.

Treviso finished the stronger team and wing Luca Sperandio almost added a third try at the death.