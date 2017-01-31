Ben Marshall forced to retire from rugby, aged 26

Connacht’s Ben Marshall has been forced to retire from professional rugby due to a concussion injury, writes Stephen Barry.

The 26-year-old second-row played 20 times in five years at Leinster, before joining Connacht in May 2015. Since then, he played five games for the westerners and three more with an Emerging Ireland side. He was also part of an Ireland XV that took on the Barbarians in 2015.

He joins a list of Irish-based players to have retired on medical advice over concussion since 2010 that includes former Connacht players Dave McSharry, Craig Clarke and Nathan White, as well as Bernard Jackman, John Fogarty, Declan Fitzpatrick, Kevin McLaughlin, and Cillian Willis.

“Unfortunately, my time as a player has come to an end earlier than I would have wished,” said former St Andrew’s College schoolboy Marshall.

“It has been a difficult time not being able to play since the injury but having had some time away from the game, I can appreciate how fortunate I’ve also been in my career.

“Special thanks have to be extended to my teammates and friends, from schoolboy through to professional level. We have shared many highlights that I will carry with me for years to come, and it is the quiet camaraderie of the dressing room that I will miss the most.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Connacht head physio Garrett Coughlan and the medical team who have given me wonderful care and support over the past eleven months.

“I am looking forward to continuing in my financial studies and the new career path that is ahead of me, but I will always be appreciative of the lessons that Willie (Ruane) and Pat (Lam) taught me during my time at Connacht Rugby.”

Connacht head coach Pat Lam added: “Ben was unfortunate through injury during his time at Connacht Rugby but we always saw his professional attitude shine through on and off the pitch.

“He is an excellent team man who has achieved a lot in the game from a very young age and I have no doubt that he will go on to achieve great things in his business and life pursuits going forward. He will have a support system and friends for life from his time in rugby and we wish him well for the future.”