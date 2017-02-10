Become the George Hamilton of your house with UEFA's player pronunciation guide

Always prided yourself on knowing your Hamez from your James Rodriguez; your Molby from your Jan Molby, your Sol-shire-ah from your Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Well, UEFA's new "tricky name" pronunciation guide will let you get in touch with your inner George Hamilton and bug the daylights out of everyone on Champions League night...

Try this lot for size for starters:

Antoine Griezmann – An-twan Gree-ez-man (Atletico Madrid)

Francis Coquelin – Francis Cock-er-lan (Arsenal)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Pierre-Emerick Oh-bam-yong (Borussia Dortmund)

Christian Pulisić – Christian Police-sick (Borussia Dortmund)

Miralem Pjanić – Miralem Pee-ah-nitch (Juventus)

Leonardo Ulloa – Lay-oh-nar-doe Oo-show-ah (Leicester)

Jesús Navas – Hess-oos (Man City)

João Moutinho – Joo-ow Mow-cheen-oo (Monaco)

Marek Hamšík – Marek Ham-sheek (Napoli)

Pepe - Pep (not Pepé) (Real Madrid)