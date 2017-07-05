Beauden Barrett's brother Jordie to start for All Blacks in Lions decider

Jordie Barrett will make his first New Zealand start in Saturday's Test series decider against the British and Irish Lions.

Barrett, the 20-year-old brother of All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett, wins a second cap at full-back after going on as a replacement during the pre-series appointment with Samoa last month.

Elsewhere, Ngani Laumape lines up at centre instead of a suspended Sonny Bill Williams, while juggernaut wing Julian Savea is recalled for Rieko Ioane and Israel Dagg switches from full-back to right-wing, with Waisake Naholo dropping out.

New Zealand team to play the British and Irish Lions in the third Test at Eden Park, Auckland, on Saturday:

J Barrett; I Dagg, A Lienert-Brown, N Laumape, J Savea; B Barrett, A Smith; J Moody, C Taylor, O Franks, B Retallick, S Whitelock, J Kaino, S Cane, K Read (capt).

Replacements: N Harris, W Crockett, C Faumuina, S Barrett, A Savea, TJ Perenara, A Cruden, M Fekitoa.