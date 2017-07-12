Bayern's Douglas Costa joins Juventus on season-long loan

Juventus have signed Brazil winger Douglas Costa on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich.

The move follows Bayern's loan signing of Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez from Real Madrid earlier on Wednesday.

A statement on Juve's website read: "Douglas Costa is officially a player of Juventus. The club has reached with Bayern Munich an agreement for the temporary acquisition of the Brazilian wide player."

The Bianconeri will pay a loan fee of €6m, with the potential for an extra €1m in performance-related add-ons and an option to buy him outright for a further €40m.

Costa began his career with Gremio in his homeland, spending just over a year in their first team before moving to Europe with Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2010.

He moved on to Bayern in August 2015 and made 76 appearances over two seasons, scoring 14 goals.

He featured against Juve in the last 16 of the 2015-16 Champions League, setting up goals for Thomas Muller in the first leg and Robert Lewandowski in the second as Bayern won 6-4 on aggregate.